Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $10,210,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

