CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CSP Trading Up 0.6 %

CSPI stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $31,262.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,352,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,371,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,667.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,200 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $242,193 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CSP in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

