CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading 6.4% Higher

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

