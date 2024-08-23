Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $294.00 at Evercore ISI

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.55.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $305.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.