Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 9.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Tyndall Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Cyclerion Therapeutics comprises about 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.