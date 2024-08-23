DA Davidson Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $415.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $337.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $349.48 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.