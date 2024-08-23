Darrow Company Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Darrow Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 9.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 125,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 385,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

