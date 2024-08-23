Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.88. 3,210,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,221,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

