Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.21

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 69814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.