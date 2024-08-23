Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $245.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.