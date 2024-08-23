Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.56

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 86960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

