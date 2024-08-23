Divi Reaches One Day Volume of $216,623.62 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Divi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $216,623.62 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,998,178,510 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,995,815,823.8636417. The last known price of Divi is 0.00166517 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $193,495.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.