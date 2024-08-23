Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$144.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.80.

DOL stock traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$135.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,958. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$84.86 and a 12-month high of C$135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5033201 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

