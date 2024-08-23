Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
DMZPY stock remained flat at $9.49 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.