Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY stock remained flat at $9.49 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.