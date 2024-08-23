Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 95,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.