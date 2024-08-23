DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $137.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

