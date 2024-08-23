Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

