Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,258.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,258 ($16.35) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.11), with a volume of 80339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,223 ($15.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,211.67 ($15.74).

The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.68, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

