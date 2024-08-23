Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 17,591 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $208.67. 296,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.41 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

