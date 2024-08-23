Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $279.91 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Dymension has a market capitalization of $279.91 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,822,286 coins and its circulating supply is 199,625,806 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,766,385 with 199,409,378 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.38202048 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,683,705.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.