Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.88

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.88 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 741179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.70 ($0.80).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR
Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources
In related news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,490.64). In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,490.64). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,370.06). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.