Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.88

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.88 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 741179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.70 ($0.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £154.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,490.64). In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,490.64). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,370.06). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

