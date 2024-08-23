Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $715,963.98 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,184,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

