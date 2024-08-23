Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Emeren Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emeren Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,041. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

