Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 274.33% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of SOL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Emeren Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,885,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

