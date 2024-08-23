ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0049

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $584.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.09 or 1.00073045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012723 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00715313 USD and is down -38.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $577.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

