Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

