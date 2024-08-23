Ethereum Market Capitalization Achieves $315.94 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,626.38 or 0.04338393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion and $10.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00042082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,293,672 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.