Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Evogene Stock Performance

EVGN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

