Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Financial Contrast

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Keyera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $898.98 million 2.30 $30.41 million $1.01 19.12 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 10.05

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 2.60% 1.66% 1.04% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Excelerate Energy and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Keyera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Excelerate Energy pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Keyera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

