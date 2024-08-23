Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.40. 370,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,950. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

