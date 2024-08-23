Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IBMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. 53,320 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.