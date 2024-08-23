Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 3,874,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

