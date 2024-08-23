Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $157.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.56.

XOM opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

