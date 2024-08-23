Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.45. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 426,444 shares.

Fanuc Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

