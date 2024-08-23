Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) vs. Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Markel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.15 billion 1.00 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.44 Markel Group $16.20 billion 1.27 $2.00 billion $185.14 8.54

Fidelis Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel Group. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87% Markel Group 13.00% 11.12% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 3 3 0 2.50 Markel Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Markel Group has a consensus price target of $1,626.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Markel Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Markel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Markel Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

