Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.83

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 23073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

