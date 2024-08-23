Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,437 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,359,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,399,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after buying an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

