Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,887 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 1,012,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,183. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

