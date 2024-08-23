Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,469. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

