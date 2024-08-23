Financial Comparison: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF)

Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A $0.80 0.71 Kenon $718.80 million 1.84 -$235.98 million ($4.13) -5.94

Huaneng Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kenon. Kenon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A Kenon -30.60% -10.64% -5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huaneng Power International and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Huaneng Power International beats Kenon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Further, it involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Additionally, the company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services.It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a controlled installed capacity of 127,228 megawatts and low carbon clean energy installed capacity of 33,171 MW. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. Kenon Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

