Financial Review: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -77.93% -61.09% Seelos Therapeutics -1,373.61% N/A -740.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Seelos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 72,605.24%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 4.35 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Seelos Therapeutics $2.20 million 0.33 -$37.88 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, a peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008 for the treatment of pediatric indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an H3 receptor antagonist; and SLS-012. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

