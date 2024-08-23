Financial Survey: Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Davide Campari-Milano and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $3.16 billion 5.09 $357.67 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.86 billion 1.01 $82.17 million $3.55 21.95

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.35% 4.56% 2.98%

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

