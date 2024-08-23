Financial Survey: Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vicinity Centres and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Centres 0 0 0 0 N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 3 1 2.67

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Vicinity Centres.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.71 $47.50 million $0.26 97.23

This table compares Vicinity Centres and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Centres and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Vicinity Centres on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has 24,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.