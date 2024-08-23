FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 242,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 689,508 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.59.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

About FinVolution Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

