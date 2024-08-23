FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 242,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 689,508 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.59.
FinVolution Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
