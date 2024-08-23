First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
First Cobalt Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
