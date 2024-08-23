First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Critical Comparison

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07% Stock Yards Bancorp 21.99% 12.18% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Foundation and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

This table compares First Foundation and Stock Yards Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $160.77 million 2.31 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.79 Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 3.83 $107.75 million $3.56 16.04

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats First Foundation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

