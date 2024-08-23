First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.