First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.95

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 46232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

