First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 23,977 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 193,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,259. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

