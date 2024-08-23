First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Hershey were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.60. 600,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,949. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $219.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

